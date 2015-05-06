May 6 Softing AG :

* Q1 turnover up 8 pct to 17.3 million euros ($19.43 million)

* Q1 EBIT increased to 1.15 million euros (previous year: 1.0 million euros)

* Q1 after tax profit of 0.7 million euros is almost identical to one in previous year

* Confirms its forecast for 2015 which calls for a moderate increase in revenue and an EBIT/ EBITDA based on last year's level

* There is an upswing potential to FY forecast but it is too early to quantify it

* Q3 and Q4 will over proportionally contribute to 2015 numbers due to new product releases and long lead times for products of some larger purchase orders