May 6 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Proposes (to the general meeting of June 5) new issue of 200 million "participation units" with nominal price of 1 euro per unit

* New issue of 200 million euros ($224.7 million) to be done by private subscription by Montepio Geral - Associacao Mutualista (MGAM) Source text: bit.ly/1clBsfL

