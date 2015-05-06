May 6 Spar Group Ltd

* Trading statement

* Headline earnings per share to be between 20 pct and 25 pct higher (between 446.4 cents and 465.0 cents per share)

* EPS for 6 months ended March to be between 20% and 25% higher (between 446.5 cents and 465.1 cents per share)