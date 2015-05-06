UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Nizhnekamskshina OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue 13.42 billion roubles ($268.59 million) versus 16.07 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 loss for year 235.8 million roubles versus profit 32.3 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1EQ0UTN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9650 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.