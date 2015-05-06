Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Comptel Oyj :
* Has received significant order from Australian NBN Co for FlowOne Fulfillment software licenses and related services
* The deal is a continuation and expansion of technology collaboration between the companies
* The value of the deal is exceeds 1.1 million euros ($1.24 million)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order