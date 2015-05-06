Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Neurones SA :
* Q1 revenue 93.2 million euros ($105.7 million) versus 89.0 million euros year ago
* Sees 2015 revenues close to 370 million euros
* Forecasts for 2015 an operating profit of around 9 pct of revenues
Source text: bit.ly/1P0CHC7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order