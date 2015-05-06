BRIEF-Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments issues 2017 2nd tranche non-public corporate bonds, raising 60 mln yuan
March 28 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
May 6 Txcell SA :
* Generates Q1 2015 revenue of 195,000 euros ($221,247.00) compared with revenue of 81,000 during same period in 2014
* Says cash and cash equivalents amounted to 11.3 million euros as of March 31, 2015, compared with 13.9 million euros as of December 31, 2014
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 25 percent to increase by 5 percent, or to be 48.1 million yuan to 67.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (64.1 million yuan)