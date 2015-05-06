May 6 Txcell SA :

* Generates Q1 2015 revenue of 195,000 euros ($221,247.00) compared with revenue of 81,000 during same period in 2014

* Says cash and cash equivalents amounted to 11.3 million euros as of March 31, 2015, compared with 13.9 million euros as of December 31, 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)