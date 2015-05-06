May 6 Deutsche Bank:

* Charterhouse Poppy II, Charterhouse Poppy IV, Charterhouse Poppy VI, Société de Restauration 2, Société de Restauration 4 have launched sale of about 16.4 mln Elior shares

* Sale represents about 10 pct of Elior share capital by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Bagatelle Investissement et Management, who is a significant shareholder in Elior, has indicated its intention to participate in the placing

* Bookbuilding will start immediately; results of private placement will be announced after close of bookbuilding process

* Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners