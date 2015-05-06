BRIEF-Beijing Strong Biotechnologies sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 25 pct to increase by 5 pct

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 25 percent to increase by 5 percent, or to be 48.1 million yuan to 67.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (64.1 million yuan)