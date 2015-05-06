BRIEF-Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments issues 2017 2nd tranche non-public corporate bonds, raising 60 mln yuan
March 28 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
May 6 Genomic Vision SA :
* Reports Q1 total revenue from activity of 692,000 euros ($784,036.00) versus 716,000 euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue from sales is 365,000 euros ($413,545.00) versus 452,000 euros a year ago
* Says cash and cash equivalents totaled 20.7 million euros at March 31, 2015, versus 22.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 25 percent to increase by 5 percent, or to be 48.1 million yuan to 67.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (64.1 million yuan)