May 6 Bookrunner:

* GE Capital Swiss Funding announces offering of up to 9,460,785 shares in Cembra Money Bank Ag by way of an accelerated book-building process

* Books for the equity offering will open with immediate effect

* Sale representing about 31.5 pct of the outstanding shares in Cembra. After offering, GE Capital Swiss Funding intends to have no remaining ownership in Cembra

* Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Ag, London branch are acting as joint bookrunners for the equity offering

* GE Capital Swiss Funding expects to announce the outcome of the equity offering on or about May 7, 2015 Further company coverage: