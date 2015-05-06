May 6 Bookrunner:
* GE Capital Swiss Funding announces offering of up to
9,460,785 shares in Cembra Money Bank Ag by way of an
accelerated book-building process
* Books for the equity offering will open with immediate
effect
* Sale representing about 31.5 pct of the outstanding shares
in Cembra. After offering, GE Capital Swiss Funding intends to
have no remaining ownership in Cembra
* Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Ag, London branch are
acting as joint bookrunners for the equity offering
* GE Capital Swiss Funding expects to announce the outcome
of the equity offering on or about May 7, 2015
