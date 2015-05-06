May 6 Co-operative Bank Plc :

* Has closed inaugural whole structure securitisation of part of non-core Optimum residential mortgages portfolio through issuance of notes and residual certificates

* Transaction satisfies risk retention requirements under CRR in relation to securitised portfolio

* Bank will retain 65 pct of class a notes on settlement

* Issuance of notes and certificates by Warwick Finance Residential Mortgages Number One Plc

* Warwick Finance One transaction pro forma impact would have increased bank's Dec 31, 2014 CET1 capital position by about 0.9 pct, from 13.0 pct to 13.9 pct

* Closing of this transaction forms key component of bank's plan to accelerate de-leveraging of non-core assets, including Optimum