Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Datacolor AG :
* H1 operating earnings (EBIT) declined to $2.2 million (last year: $2.5 million) mainly due to currency effects
* Is aiming to achieve a further increase in net sales in second half of current financial year 2014/2015
* In H1 increased consolidated net sales by 2 percent (in local currency terms 6 percent) to $34.4 million (H1 2013/14: $33.7 million)
* H1 net profit for period was $1.5 million (last year: $2.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order