May 7 Datacolor AG :

* H1 operating earnings (EBIT) declined to $2.2 million (last year: $2.5 million) mainly due to currency effects

* Is aiming to achieve a further increase in net sales in second half of current financial year 2014/2015

* In H1 increased consolidated net sales by 2 percent (in local currency terms 6 percent) to $34.4 million (H1 2013/14: $33.7 million)

* H1 net profit for period was $1.5 million (last year: $2.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)