UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 7 Stylepit A/S :
* Chairman Nicolai Kærgaard has announced that he wishes to withdraw from Stylepit board immediately
* Nicolai Kærgaard resigns as chairman due to disagreements with other board members about company's strategy
Source text: bit.ly/1P2ji3R
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.