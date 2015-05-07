Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Ingenico SA :
* Enters strategic partnership with Fosun International Ltd to accelerate development in China
* Partnership will take the form of an investment by a fund managed by Fosun into Ingenico Group's Hong Kong - based holding
Source text: bit.ly/1Kkd0Ws Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order