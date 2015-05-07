May 7 Aareal Bank says
* Q1 consolidated operating profit of EUR 67 million
slightly exceeds the previous year's figure of EUR 65 million
* Q1 net interest income of eur 178 million markedly higher
year-on-year (q1 2014: eur 144 million)
* Allowance for credit losses amounted to EUR 18 million in
the first quarter (Q1 2014: EUR 37 million)
* Sees consolidated operating profit of between eur 400
million and eur 430 million for current year
* Full-year outlook for 2015 affirmed
* Expects ROE before taxes to be around 16 percent, and
earnings per share between eur 4.80 and eur 5.20
* Is exposed to securities issued by HETA Asset Resolution
AG ("HETA") to a very limited extent only: impairments were
limited to EUR 7 million, shown in the result from non-trading
assets.
