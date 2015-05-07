Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 ASBISc Enterprises PLC :
* Q1 revenue USD 281.8 million versus USD 342.4 million year on year
* Q1 operating loss of USD 8.6 million versus profit of USD 3.0 million year on year
* Q1 net loss of USD 12.4 million versus loss of USD 3.4 million year on year
* Q1 negative EBITDA of USD 8.0 million versus positive EBITDA of USD 3.7 million year on year Source text - bit.ly/1H0KPLG
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order