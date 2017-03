May 7 Entra ASA :

* Q1 rental income 440 million Norwegian crowns ($59.25 million) versus 433 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net income from property management increased to 360 million crowns compared with 343 million crowns in Q1 2014

* Q1 operating profit 1.09 billion crowns versus 363 million crowns year ago

* Positive value changes in the property portfolio amounted to 716 million crowns versus 2 million crowns year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4264 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)