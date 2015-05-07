May 7 Bilfinger says
* For full year 2015, with lower output volume, bilfinger
expects a considerable decrease in adjusted ebita as compared to
the prior-year figure of 270 million
* Intends to issue a quantitative forecast for financial
year 2015 as soon as the change in the executive board
chairmanship has been completed
* In the case of further upheaval in the power plant sector
a goodwill impairment of the divisions in this segment cannot be
ruled out.
* In the first three months of 2015, the group's output
volume increased by 3 percent to 1,763 million.
* As a result of a disappointing start in financial year
2015, Q1 adjusted EBITA of minus 8 million, significantly lower
than the figure of 47 million of prior-year period.
* Adjusted net profit from continuing operations amounted to
minus 15 million, previous year: 26 million
* Adjusted net profit from continuing operations will also
be substantially below the prior-year figure of 175 million
