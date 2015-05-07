May 7 Polis Immobilien AG :
* Q1 funds from operations were up by as much as twelve
percent on previous year to 1.8 million euros ($2.04 million)
* Q1 rental income increased by three percent to 4.7 million
euros
* Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) surged by 76 percent to 3.7
million euros
* Guidance for 2015 confirmed
* Funds from operations are expected to decline in 2015 by
2.8 million euros due to increase in maintenance expenses
* Rental revenues should rise only moderately in 2015 due to
vacancy of "Gutleutstrasse" property
* Projects earnings before taxes of a bit more than 7.0
million euros (previous year 10.3 million euros) in 2015
