May 7 Beazley Plc

* Premiums grew by 6 pct to $546 mln (2014: $516m)

* Investment income for three months to 31 march 2015 was $42.5 mln, representing a year to date investment return of 1 pct

* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1 pct

* Managed to offset impact of very competitive trading conditions in many of our lines with growth in specialty lines, particularly our cyber related business and life

* Q1 gross premiums written $546 million versus $516 million

* Year to date investment yield of 1 pct (2014 full year investment return: 1.9 pct)