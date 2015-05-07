UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
May 7 Beazley Plc
* Premiums grew by 6 pct to $546 mln (2014: $516m)
* Investment income for three months to 31 march 2015 was $42.5 mln, representing a year to date investment return of 1 pct
* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1 pct
* Managed to offset impact of very competitive trading conditions in many of our lines with growth in specialty lines, particularly our cyber related business and life
* Q1 gross premiums written $546 million versus $516 million
* Year to date investment yield of 1 pct (2014 full year investment return: 1.9 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.