May 7 Petra Diamonds Ltd

* Closing is expected to take place on or about 13 May 2015, subject to customary conditions precedent for such transactions

* Pricing of US$300 million notes issue

* Interest on notes will accrue at rate of 8.25% per annum, payable semi-annually

* Proceeds from notes will be used to repay (without cancelling) amounts outstanding under certain of company's existing debt facilities