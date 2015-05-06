May 6 Vivendi :

* Closing of the sale of its 20 pct interest in Numericable-SFR

* Received from Numericable-SFR a first cash payment of 1.8 billion euros ($2.04 billion), net of a 116 million euros price adjustment related to the SFR level of debt at end November 2014

* A second payment, by Altice France, of 1.9 billion euros bearing interest at 3.80 pct per year will be received no later than April 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)