BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent to set up JV with partners for parking lot project
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
May 6 NRJ Group SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue excluding dissimilar barter transactions of 85.6 million euros ($97.12 million) versus 83.5 million euros previous year Source text: bit.ly/1JQnQGY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 185 percent to 233 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (1.1 million yuan)