BRIEF-Xiamen Meiya Pico Information sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 185 pct to 233 pct

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 185 percent to 233 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (1.1 million yuan)