May 7 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Q1 group revenues totalled 47.3 million euros ($54 million)(Q1 2014: 47.0 million euros)

* 2015 forecast: operating result to increase by around 10 percent

* Q1 profit for period of 2.9 million euros (Q1 2014: 12.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)