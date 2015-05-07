May 7 Bonduelle SAS :

* Reported revenue of 469.9 million euros ($533.2 million) for Q3 2014/2015, an increase of 3.2 pct on a like for like basis

* Confirmed annual objective reviewed upward in February 2015 of a revenue growth of 2 pct to 3 pct and current operating profitability of 7 pct to 12 pct, both at constant exchange rates

