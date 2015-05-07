May 7 Havfisk ASA :

* Operating revenues of 247 million Norwegian crowns ($33.34 million) in Q1 2015, which is 33 million crowns higher than same period in 2014

* EBITDA came to 90 million crowns in Q1 2015, an increase of 22 million crowns compared with Q1 in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4077 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)