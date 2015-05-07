May 7 Applus Services SA :

* Q1 adjusted revenue 416.7 million euros ($473.3 million)versus 379.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 adjusted profit before tax 27.3 million euros versus 15.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 adjusted operating result 31.2 million euros versus 29.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 43.9 million euros versus 40.8 million euros year ago

* Sees similar trend in Group revenue in the coming quarters

* Says other divisions continue to perform well and the medium and long term growth prospects for the Group remain strong Source text for Eikon:

