May 7 Randgold Resources Ltd

* Increased its profit from mining by 5 pct to $143.9 million in quarter to 31 March 2015

* Gold sales for Q1 of $344.6 million increased by 1 pct from $339.9 million in previous quarter

* Q1 profit for quarter of $51.3 million (2014 Q4: $54.4 million)