May 7 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc

* Revenue increased by 8.0% in Q1 of 2015

* Like-for-Like revenue and profit before tax for Q1 2015 increased by 2.7% and 9.9% respectively.

* Q1 group RevPAR increased by 5.8%

* Profit before tax for quarter was down by 5.0% compared to same period last year