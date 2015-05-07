UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
May 7 Telecity Group Plc
* Performance fully in-line with management expectations and full year guidance confirmed 8% - 10% revenue growth on an organic currency neutral ('OCN') basis Stable EBITDA margin with slight downside pressure from investment Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.