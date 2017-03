May 7 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :

* Says NAV per share on Apr. 30, 2015 at 22 euros per share

* Says portfolio value on Apr. 30, 2015 at 9.19 million euros ($10.43 million) Source text: bit.ly/1GQrF8R

