UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 7 Hawesko Holding AG :
* EBIT rose in the first quarter of 2015 - adjusted for one-off expenses - by 8.6 pct to 4.2 million euros ($4.77 million) (previous year: 3.8 million euros)
* Q1 revenue 105.8 million euros, 2 percent down
* Q1 net result for the group -2.0 million euros (previous year: profit of 2.5 million euros)
* Focus on successive improvement in profitability in 2015 and 2016
* Consolidated net income is expected to be in the range of 12 million - 13 million euros in 2015
* Sees 2015 EBIT on adjusted basis of approximately 26 million -27 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 increase in sales in the order of 1 pct compared to the previous year's sales of 473 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.