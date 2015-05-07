Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Atevia AG :
* Increased group sales by 0.4 million euros to 2.8 million euros ($3.18 million) in 2014
* FY consolidated net income before minority interests amounted to 2.9 million euros (previous year: -0.8 million euros)
* FY result improved over last year from -2.8 million euros to 3.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order