Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 SHS Viveon AG :
* Q1 revenue up 15 percent to 6.194 million euros ($7.04 million)
* Q1 EBITDA -119,000 euros versus 54,000 euros year ago
* Q1 license revenues increased by 38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order