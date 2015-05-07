UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
May 7 Provident Financial Plc
* All group businesses have made a strong start to 2015- Chairman
* Following decision to withdraw from Polish pilot operation, run-off of receivables book is progressing satisfactorily
* Group's medium-term growth prospects are firmly underpinned by strength of group's funding position
* Further growth available to Vanquis Bank in UK and market opportunities available to Moneybarn and Satsuma.
* Collections performance in important Q1 trading period has been strong and credit quality in all three divisions is very sound- Chairman
* Home credit business entered 2015 with a smaller but higher quality customer base and receivables book, sharply improved margins and a reduced cost base Source text: (bit.ly/1IiWk4w) Further company coverage:
