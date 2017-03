May 7 Euroinvestor com A/S :

* Q1 revenue 16.1 million Danish crowns ($2.45 million), up 25 pct

* Q1 profit before tax 4.5 million crowns, up 55 pct

* Maintains 2015 outlook - still expects 2015 pre-tax profit of 14.5 million crowns and revenue of about 63 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.5620 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)