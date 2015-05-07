May 7 Leoni Ag

* Says posts record Q1 sales

* Q1 EBIT 35.2 million eur vs poll avg 40.7 mln

* Says still expects earnings to gradually improve over the year

* Says still sees 2015 sales of about 4.3 billion eur, EBIT of more than 200 million

* Says over 6 percent of Q1 growth were thanks to positive FX effects

* Q1 sales 1.109 billion eur