Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Leoni Ag
* Says posts record Q1 sales
* Q1 EBIT 35.2 million eur vs poll avg 40.7 mln
* Says still expects earnings to gradually improve over the year
* Says still sees 2015 sales of about 4.3 billion eur, EBIT of more than 200 million
* Says over 6 percent of Q1 growth were thanks to positive FX effects
* Says
* Q1 sales 1.109 billion eur Source text: here Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order