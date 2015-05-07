May 7 Old Mutual Plc

* Announces maturity of its broad-based Black Economic Empowerment transactions that to date have created net value of over r7.9 billion

* No impact on group's adjusted operating profit per share as a result of maturity of these bee transactions

* Proceeds of unwinding BEE transactions will result in an increase in net assets of group of r3.2 billion (c. £175 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)