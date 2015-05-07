May 7 Arco Vara As :

* Q1 net profit at 0.7 million euros ($794,920) versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue at 4.4 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT at 0.9 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* In first 3 months 2015, were sold 48 apartments and 5 commercial spaces in projects developed in group

* Says Q1 to be the strongest quarter of FY 2015 providing nearly half of total revenue predicted for FY 2015

* CEO says results of Q2 of group are predicted to be weaker than results of Q1 due to decreasing stock and resulting decreased sales volumes

