May 7 Arco Vara As :
* Q1 net profit at 0.7 million euros ($794,920) versus 0.4
million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue at 4.4 million euros versus 1.1 million euros
year ago
* Q1 EBIT at 0.9 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year
ago
* In first 3 months 2015, were sold 48 apartments and 5
commercial spaces in projects developed in group
* Says Q1 to be the strongest quarter of FY 2015 providing
nearly half of total revenue predicted for FY 2015
* CEO says results of Q2 of group are predicted to be weaker
than results of Q1 due to decreasing stock and resulting
decreased sales volumes
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)