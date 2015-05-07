May 7 IMI Plc :

* Revenues for three months to end March were 1 pct lower on an organic basis

* Organic revenue and margins for full year are likely to be slightly below last year

* During Q1 economic and market conditions have continued to be challenging

* On a reported basis, revenues were 4 pct down for same period, reflecting ongoing adverse impact of exchange rate movements

* Organic group revenues and margins in first half, as expected, will be lower than in first half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)