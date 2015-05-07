UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
May 7 IMI Plc :
* Revenues for three months to end March were 1 pct lower on an organic basis
* Organic revenue and margins for full year are likely to be slightly below last year
* During Q1 economic and market conditions have continued to be challenging
* On a reported basis, revenues were 4 pct down for same period, reflecting ongoing adverse impact of exchange rate movements
* Organic group revenues and margins in first half, as expected, will be lower than in first half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.