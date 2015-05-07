May 7 Trinity Mirror Plc
* We continue to deliver strong growth in our digital
audience** with average monthly unique users and page views
growing by 55% and 51% respectively
* On an underlying basis publishing revenue fell by 8%, with
print declining by 10% and digital growing by 29%.
* Board continues to expect performance for year to be in
line with expectations
* Print advertising markets have remained challenging with
underlying print advertising revenue falling by 14% driven by
similar trends to those experienced at end of 2014
* Reported revenue fell by 10% year on year with underlying*
revenue falling by 8%
* Publishing print revenue trends have been adversely
impacted by absence of a cover price increase for daily mirror
monday to friday edition, which has contributed to circulation
revenue falling by 6%
