May 7 Ratos AB
* Says a capital contribution was provided to jøtul
totalling SEK 37m in the first quarter and a total of SEK 20m to
euromaint in april
* Q1 profit before tax SEK 91m (-25)
* Says our cautious macroeconomic view for the full year
2015 remains unchanged and we expect a continued shifting market
scenario where most markets are stable but overall heading in
the right direction
* Says for the portfolio of companies we owned at the end of
the first quarter, our overall assessment is still conditions
exist for a higher operating profit (adjusted for the size of
ratos's holdings) in 2015
