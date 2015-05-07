May 7 Trustbuddy International AB :
* TrustBuddy will predominantly focus on the two product
segments - business loans (SME) as well as long term consumer
loans
* Strategy entails a cost reduction program of minimum 4
million Swedish crowns ($487,329.43) per month when fully
implemented (current cost base will be reduced by approximately
a third)
* Says full effect of cost reductions is anticipated to be
present in Q4 2015
* Cost reductions will be done by automation and
centralization of certain operational functions that will reduce
workforce significantly
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2080 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)