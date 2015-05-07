May 7 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Successfully issues 150 million euros ($170.19 million) unsecured eurobonds by tapping its 350 million euros 3.625 pct eurobonds due 2022

* Proceeds of issue will further strengthen Atrium's liquidity and will be used for refinancing of existing debt, other investment property activities and general corporate purposes

* Bonds will be consolidated and form a single series with 350 million euros 3.625 pct bonds due in October 2022, which were issued by Atrium in October 2014 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8814 euros)