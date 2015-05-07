May 7 Q Soft Verwaltungs AG :

* Company's share capital will be increased from currently 968,000.00 euros ($1.10 million) through the issue of 96,800 no-par value registered shares to 1,064,800.00 euros in the future

* Increased its share capital by 10 pct

* Issue price of 3.15 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)