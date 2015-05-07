Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Q Soft Verwaltungs AG :
* Company's share capital will be increased from currently 968,000.00 euros ($1.10 million) through the issue of 96,800 no-par value registered shares to 1,064,800.00 euros in the future
* Increased its share capital by 10 pct
* Issue price of 3.15 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order