May 7 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Board and committee changes
* Manvinder Singh (Vindi) Banga will join board of company
as a non-executive director on 1 September, 2015
* Banga will succeed Sir Deryck Maughan as senior
independent director with effect from 5 May 2016
* Sir Deryck will not seek re-election to company's board at
company's 2016 annual general meeting
* Urs Rohner, non-executive director, has been appointed
chairman of remuneration committee in anticipation of Tom De
Swaan's retirement
