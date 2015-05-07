May 7 Viscom AG :

* Increasing free float

* Executive board members Martin Heuser and Volker Pape have placed a total of 1,300,000 of shares held by them via HPC Vermoegensverwaltung GmbH

* 59.6 pct of Viscom AG shares are now held directly and indirectly by company's two founders, meaning that they continue to hold majority of shares in company they founded

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)