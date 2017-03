May 7 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Q1 rental income 55 million euros ($62.1 million) versus 53 million euros year on year

* Q1 recurring EBITDA 41 million euros versus 40 million euros year on year

* Q1 net profit 4.8 million euros versus 674 million euros year on year

* Says drop in profit due to last year deconsolidation of Asentia

* Q1 office occupancy rate 84 percent versus 81 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)