May 8 SFS Group AG :

* 2015 sales in Swiss francs are expected to be 2-4 pct lower y-o-y and EBITA margin is expected to decline to 12.9-13.5 pct

* Reaffirms previous organic sales growth guidance of 5-7 pct in local currency for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1EU1fVF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)