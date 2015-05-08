BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
May 8 SFS Group AG :
* 2015 sales in Swiss francs are expected to be 2-4 pct lower y-o-y and EBITA margin is expected to decline to 12.9-13.5 pct
* Reaffirms previous organic sales growth guidance of 5-7 pct in local currency for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1EU1fVF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 23 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Apr 30, 2017 Axpo (1) ...............................................